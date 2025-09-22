Forecasts

FORECAST: Summerlike warmth continues

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Happy first day of fall!
  • Unfortunately, not much of a fall feel with this forecast.
  • We’re tracking another warm day with highs in the mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
  • We could see an isolated shower or storm in the mountains this afternoon, but the rest of the region will be dry.
  • Temperatures continue to warm up to near 90 degrees by Wednesday before we see a shift in our pattern late week.
  • Scattered showers and storms are likely on Friday and Saturday.
  • We could see an inch to an inch and a half of much-needed rain across the area.
  • Plus, temperatures will dip back down close to normal in the low 80s.

