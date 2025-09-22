FORECAST: Summerlike warmth continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Happy first day of fall!
- Unfortunately, not much of a fall feel with this forecast.
- We’re tracking another warm day with highs in the mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
- We could see an isolated shower or storm in the mountains this afternoon, but the rest of the region will be dry.
- Temperatures continue to warm up to near 90 degrees by Wednesday before we see a shift in our pattern late week.
- Scattered showers and storms are likely on Friday and Saturday.
- We could see an inch to an inch and a half of much-needed rain across the area.
- Plus, temperatures will dip back down close to normal in the low 80s.
