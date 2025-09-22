FORECAST: Summerlike warmth continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Happy first day of fall!

Unfortunately, not much of a fall feel with this forecast.

We’re tracking another warm day with highs in the mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

We could see an isolated shower or storm in the mountains this afternoon, but the rest of the region will be dry.

Temperatures continue to warm up to near 90 degrees by Wednesday before we see a shift in our pattern late week.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Friday and Saturday.

We could see an inch to an inch and a half of much-needed rain across the area.

Plus, temperatures will dip back down close to normal in the low 80s.

