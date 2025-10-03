Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny fall weather ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • After a chilly start to the day, we’re looking at another beautiful fall forecast for the afternoon!
  • Wall-to-wall sunshine is expected with high temperatures back in the low to mid-70s this afternoon.
  • We’ll see some slow warming with our temperatures as we go into the weekend with highs climbing close to 80.
  • Some extra clouds will build in by Sunday, but we stay dry and comfortable for any plans!
  • The humidity will climb as we go into next week along with some increasing rain chances.
  • Wednesday looks like the best chance for scattered showers and storms as our next cold front passes through the area.

