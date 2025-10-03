FORECAST: Sunny fall weather ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a chilly start to the day, we’re looking at another beautiful fall forecast for the afternoon!
- Wall-to-wall sunshine is expected with high temperatures back in the low to mid-70s this afternoon.
- We’ll see some slow warming with our temperatures as we go into the weekend with highs climbing close to 80.
- Some extra clouds will build in by Sunday, but we stay dry and comfortable for any plans!
- The humidity will climb as we go into next week along with some increasing rain chances.
- Wednesday looks like the best chance for scattered showers and storms as our next cold front passes through the area.
