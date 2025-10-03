FORECAST: Sunny fall weather ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a chilly start to the day, we’re looking at another beautiful fall forecast for the afternoon!

Wall-to-wall sunshine is expected with high temperatures back in the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

We’ll see some slow warming with our temperatures as we go into the weekend with highs climbing close to 80.

Some extra clouds will build in by Sunday, but we stay dry and comfortable for any plans!

The humidity will climb as we go into next week along with some increasing rain chances.

Wednesday looks like the best chance for scattered showers and storms as our next cold front passes through the area.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group