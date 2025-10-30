FORECAST: Sunny skies return with gusty winds and warmer temps

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The rain from last night has moved on and now the clouds will follow.
- It may take awhile to clear up this morning but we’ll gain sunshine back today.
- Windy conditions remain with gusts between 25-30 mph.
- Highs warm back to the lower 60s.
- Clear and dry conditions remain through Halloween and the weekend.
- Temps warm back to the mid 60s tomorrow with 50s for trick-or-treating tomorrow night.
- Dry conditions last through the weekend with just a low chance for rain returning by Monday.
