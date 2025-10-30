Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny skies return with gusty winds and warmer temps

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The rain from last night has moved on and now the clouds will follow.
  • It may take awhile to clear up this morning but we’ll gain sunshine back today.
  • Windy conditions remain with gusts between 25-30 mph.
  • Highs warm back to the lower 60s.
  • Clear and dry conditions remain through Halloween and the weekend.
  • Temps warm back to the mid 60s tomorrow with 50s for trick-or-treating tomorrow night.
  • Dry conditions last through the weekend with just a low chance for rain returning by Monday.

