FORECAST: Sunny skies return with gusty winds and warmer temps

FORECAST:

The rain from last night has moved on and now the clouds will follow.

It may take awhile to clear up this morning but we’ll gain sunshine back today.

Windy conditions remain with gusts between 25-30 mph.

Highs warm back to the lower 60s.

Clear and dry conditions remain through Halloween and the weekend.

Temps warm back to the mid 60s tomorrow with 50s for trick-or-treating tomorrow night.

Dry conditions last through the weekend with just a low chance for rain returning by Monday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

