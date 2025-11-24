FORECAST: Sunny and warm ahead of Thanksgiving cooldown

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It won’t be quite as warm today, but still quite nice.

Highs in the upper 60s with tons of sunshine.

Our next weather maker arrives late day Tuesday with scattered showers.

This rain threat lasts off and on through tomorrow night before winding down very early Wednesday morning.

No major travel impacts are expected in the Carolinas, but there will be issues in the Midwest and Northeast this week.

Temps briefly warm into the 70s on Wednesday before cooling back into the mid 50s on Thanksgiving.

The holiday stays sunny and dry.

Our next chance is on Sunday, but that threat is starting to dwindle.

