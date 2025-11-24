FORECAST: Sunny and warm ahead of Thanksgiving cooldown

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It won’t be quite as warm today, but still quite nice.
- Highs in the upper 60s with tons of sunshine.
- Our next weather maker arrives late day Tuesday with scattered showers.
- This rain threat lasts off and on through tomorrow night before winding down very early Wednesday morning.
- No major travel impacts are expected in the Carolinas, but there will be issues in the Midwest and Northeast this week.
- Temps briefly warm into the 70s on Wednesday before cooling back into the mid 50s on Thanksgiving.
- The holiday stays sunny and dry.
- Our next chance is on Sunday, but that threat is starting to dwindle.
