FORECAST: Sunny and warm ahead of Thanksgiving cooldown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It won’t be quite as warm today, but still quite nice.
  • Highs in the upper 60s with tons of sunshine.
  • Our next weather maker arrives late day Tuesday with scattered showers.
  • This rain threat lasts off and on through tomorrow night before winding down very early Wednesday morning.
  • No major travel impacts are expected in the Carolinas, but there will be issues in the Midwest and Northeast this week.
  • Temps briefly warm into the 70s on Wednesday before cooling back into the mid 50s on Thanksgiving.
  • The holiday stays sunny and dry.
  • Our next chance is on Sunday, but that threat is starting to dwindle.

