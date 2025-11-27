FORECAST: Sunny weekend ahead with highs in the 40s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s all about the chill coming in for the weekend.

Temps tonight will drop into the 20s area-wide, and highs will stay in the 40s for the weekend.

I am still tracking a storm system Monday night into Tuesday of next week that could bring widespread rainfall.

I’ll touch on how this system could impact the travel home from Thanksgiving.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

