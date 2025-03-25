FORECAST: Sunny, with winds gusting around 30 mph today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A sunny and breezy day is ahead of us and that’s going to allow our temperatures to bounce back to the mid 70s this afternoon.
- Winds will be gusting around 30 mph areawide today and this increases the fire danger once again.
- A weak cold front arrives this evening and may touch off a brief shower, but most of us will miss out (mountains have the best chance).
- Slight cool down for a few days in the upper 60s before we bounce back to near 80 degrees by the weekend.
- Dry weather hangs on through at least Saturday at this rate.
