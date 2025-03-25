FORECAST: Sunny, with winds gusting around 30 mph today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A sunny and breezy day is ahead of us and that’s going to allow our temperatures to bounce back to the mid 70s this afternoon.

Winds will be gusting around 30 mph areawide today and this increases the fire danger once again.

A weak cold front arrives this evening and may touch off a brief shower, but most of us will miss out (mountains have the best chance).

Slight cool down for a few days in the upper 60s before we bounce back to near 80 degrees by the weekend.

Dry weather hangs on through at least Saturday at this rate.

