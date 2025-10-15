FORECAST: Sunshine continues through the week ahead of Sunday’s cold front

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect cooler temperatures to move in tonight.
- And while it won’t be a drastic change, temperatures will be in the 70s from here on out.
- However, we will also see plenty of sunshine.
- Another cold front will come our way on Sunday.
- It may bring a few showers, but significant rain is not expected.
