FORECAST: Sunshine, rain expected this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “We’ve got great news for the weekend!” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Friday afternoon.
  • There will be sunshine and rain, and we need both, he said.
  • Saturday will be gorgeous with highs near 80 degrees.
  • Then, on Sunday, it will be rainy and dreary.
  • It won’t give us all the rain we need.
  • However, downpours are expected on Monday, which will hopefully give some relief for crews battling wildfires.

