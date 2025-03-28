FORECAST: Sunshine, rain expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “We’ve got great news for the weekend!” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Friday afternoon.
- There will be sunshine and rain, and we need both, he said.
- Saturday will be gorgeous with highs near 80 degrees.
- Then, on Sunday, it will be rainy and dreary.
- It won’t give us all the rain we need.
- However, downpours are expected on Monday, which will hopefully give some relief for crews battling wildfires.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group