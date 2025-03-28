FORECAST: Sunshine, rain expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“We’ve got great news for the weekend!” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Friday afternoon.

There will be sunshine and rain, and we need both, he said.

Saturday will be gorgeous with highs near 80 degrees.

Then, on Sunday, it will be rainy and dreary.

It won’t give us all the rain we need.

However, downpours are expected on Monday, which will hopefully give some relief for crews battling wildfires.

