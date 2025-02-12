FORECAST: System settles in bringing cold, rainy conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “It is dismal outside, friends, and it is not going to get better,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Tuesday afternoon. “In fact, it’s looking to get worse.”
- Steadier and heavier downpours are expected on Wednesday.
- Meanwhile, temperatures will be locked at 40 degrees.
- We’ll be in for one more heavy round of rain tomorrow night into Thursday morning before we get a break, Ahrens said.
NOT gonna get any better anytime soon....heavier rain on the way! :( pic.twitter.com/TTjOYBVcXX— John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) February 11, 2025
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group