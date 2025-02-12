FORECAST: System settles in bringing cold, rainy conditions

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“It is dismal outside, friends, and it is not going to get better,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Tuesday afternoon. “In fact, it’s looking to get worse.”

Steadier and heavier downpours are expected on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be locked at 40 degrees.

We’ll be in for one more heavy round of rain tomorrow night into Thursday morning before we get a break, Ahrens said.

NOT gonna get any better anytime soon....heavier rain on the way! :( pic.twitter.com/TTjOYBVcXX — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) February 11, 2025

