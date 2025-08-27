FORECAST: A taste of fall weather as highs barely reach 80

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A true fall feel to the weather this morning with cool and comfortable conditions.

Highs today barely reach 80 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

More clouds come in tomorrow through early Friday morning.

A few spots far south may see a couple sprinkles Thursday night but we mainly stay dry.

Rain chances do slowly come up this weekend.

No big rain to washout plans, but some isolated showers are possible at least by Sunday and Labor Day.

Temps stay close to 80 degrees all weekend.



