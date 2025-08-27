Forecasts

FORECAST: A taste of fall weather as highs barely reach 80

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A true fall feel to the weather this morning with cool and comfortable conditions.
  • Highs today barely reach 80 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
  • More clouds come in tomorrow through early Friday morning.
  • A few spots far south may see a couple sprinkles Thursday night but we mainly stay dry.
  • Rain chances do slowly come up this weekend.
  • No big rain to washout plans, but some isolated showers are possible at least by Sunday and Labor Day.
  • Temps stay close to 80 degrees all weekend.

