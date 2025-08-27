FORECAST: A taste of fall weather as highs barely reach 80

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A true fall feel to the weather this morning with cool and comfortable conditions.
- Highs today barely reach 80 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
- More clouds come in tomorrow through early Friday morning.
- A few spots far south may see a couple sprinkles Thursday night but we mainly stay dry.
- Rain chances do slowly come up this weekend.
- No big rain to washout plans, but some isolated showers are possible at least by Sunday and Labor Day.
- Temps stay close to 80 degrees all weekend.
