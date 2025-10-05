Forecasts

FORECAST: Slow warming through Tuesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another nice day on tap to end our weekend!
  • It features more cloud cover than we saw yesterday, but we stay dry and comfortable.
  • Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.
  • We’ll continue to see temperatures climb through Tuesday out ahead of our next cold front.
  • That front brings the chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday, before we cool back down to the 70s to end the week.

