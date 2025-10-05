FORECAST: Slow warming through Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another nice day on tap to end our weekend!

It features more cloud cover than we saw yesterday, but we stay dry and comfortable.

Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

We’ll continue to see temperatures climb through Tuesday out ahead of our next cold front.

That front brings the chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday, before we cool back down to the 70s to end the week.

