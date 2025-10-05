FORECAST: Slow warming through Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another nice day on tap to end our weekend!
- It features more cloud cover than we saw yesterday, but we stay dry and comfortable.
- Temperatures will once again climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.
- We’ll continue to see temperatures climb through Tuesday out ahead of our next cold front.
- That front brings the chance for a few showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday, before we cool back down to the 70s to end the week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
