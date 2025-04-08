FORECAST: Temperatures expected to free-fall into the 30s overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking the threat of frost and freezing temperatures, especially in the northern parts of our area.
- While we are in the 60s this afternoon, we are expected to free-fall into the 30s overnight tonight.
- This could lead to some frost as we dip down to the freezing mark north of Interstate 40.
- After that, we are expected to bounce back with plenty of sunshine tomorrow.
- Our next chance for rain will be Thursday afternoon.
