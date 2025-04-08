Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to free-fall into the 30s overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking the threat of frost and freezing temperatures, especially in the northern parts of our area.
  • While we are in the 60s this afternoon, we are expected to free-fall into the 30s overnight tonight.
  • This could lead to some frost as we dip down to the freezing mark north of Interstate 40.
  • After that, we are expected to bounce back with plenty of sunshine tomorrow.
  • Our next chance for rain will be Thursday afternoon.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

