FORECAST: Temperatures expected to free-fall into the 30s overnight

FORECAST:

We are tracking the threat of frost and freezing temperatures, especially in the northern parts of our area.

While we are in the 60s this afternoon, we are expected to free-fall into the 30s overnight tonight.

This could lead to some frost as we dip down to the freezing mark north of Interstate 40.

After that, we are expected to bounce back with plenty of sunshine tomorrow.

Our next chance for rain will be Thursday afternoon.

