FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the lower 50s this afternoon

FORECAST:

FORECAST:

A high-wind warning is in place for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties until 4 p.m., where wind gusts could reach more than 50 miles per hour.

Wind gusts through the rest of the area could reach 25 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

We will start out in the 40s and climb into the lower 50s early this afternoon. However, another Arctic blast is expected to move in tonight.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures are expected to dip again with lows in the 20s.

We are in store for a chilly weekend, but things will gradually turn milder next week with rain chances returning starting Monday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

