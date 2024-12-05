FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the lower 50s this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A high-wind warning is in place for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties until 4 p.m., where wind gusts could reach more than 50 miles per hour.
- Wind gusts through the rest of the area could reach 25 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day.
- We will start out in the 40s and climb into the lower 50s early this afternoon. However, another Arctic blast is expected to move in tonight.
- Tomorrow morning, temperatures are expected to dip again with lows in the 20s.
- We are in store for a chilly weekend, but things will gradually turn milder next week with rain chances returning starting Monday.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
