Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach nearly 80 degrees on Friday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking a big warm-up in Charlotte, which is set to begin Friday morning.
  • We are expected to start in the 50s. We will lose that spring feeling by Friday afternoon as temperatures rise to nearly 80 degrees.
  • It gets hotter this weekend, with some spots getting close to 90 degrees on Saturday.
  • Rain chances remain limited, with a few showers possible during the middle part of the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read