FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach nearly 80 degrees on Friday

FORECAST:
- We are tracking a big warm-up in Charlotte, which is set to begin Friday morning.
- We are expected to start in the 50s. We will lose that spring feeling by Friday afternoon as temperatures rise to nearly 80 degrees.
- It gets hotter this weekend, with some spots getting close to 90 degrees on Saturday.
- Rain chances remain limited, with a few showers possible during the middle part of the week.
