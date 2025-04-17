FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach nearly 80 degrees on Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking a big warm-up in Charlotte, which is set to begin Friday morning.

We are expected to start in the 50s. We will lose that spring feeling by Friday afternoon as temperatures rise to nearly 80 degrees.

It gets hotter this weekend, with some spots getting close to 90 degrees on Saturday.

Rain chances remain limited, with a few showers possible during the middle part of the week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

