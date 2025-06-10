FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach nearly 90 degrees as heat continues to build

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The building of more heat could lead to isolated thunderstorms.

Storms are trying to get going, and we will see a few, but not as many as we had yesterday.

Meanwhile, rain chances drop off dramatically tomorrow, and that will allow the heat to push us to near 90 degrees.

Rain opportunities will pick up again by the end of the week and into the weekend.

