FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach nearly 90 degrees as heat continues to build

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The building of more heat could lead to isolated thunderstorms.
  • Storms are trying to get going, and we will see a few, but not as many as we had yesterday.
  • Meanwhile, rain chances drop off dramatically tomorrow, and that will allow the heat to push us to near 90 degrees.
  • Rain opportunities will pick up again by the end of the week and into the weekend.

