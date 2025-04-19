FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s with mix of sunshine and clouds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid-and-upper 80s for highs with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
- We are in store for a similar forecast on Easter Sunday, with mild conditions for any morning church services or brunch. Expect morning lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid-80s.
- We will stay warm next week, too, with low 80s on tap for most of the week.
- A front will approach the region and stall over us starting Tuesday, bringing daily hit-or-miss storm chances as well.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group