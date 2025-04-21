FORECAST: Temperatures expected to top out in the 80s all week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for some big changes this week.

For the first time in a long time, we are watching for some low rain chances.

No one day looks like a total washout, but we’ll have a daily chance for afternoon storms as highs top out in the 80s all week.

By the end of the week, we could see an additional 0.5 to 0.75 inches.

However, that will still not be enough to help our drought situation.

