Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to top out in the 80s all week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for some big changes this week.
  • For the first time in a long time, we are watching for some low rain chances.
  • No one day looks like a total washout, but we’ll have a daily chance for afternoon storms as highs top out in the 80s all week.
  • By the end of the week, we could see an additional 0.5 to 0.75 inches.
  • However, that will still not be enough to help our drought situation.

