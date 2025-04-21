FORECAST: Temperatures expected to top out in the 80s all week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for some big changes this week.
- For the first time in a long time, we are watching for some low rain chances.
- No one day looks like a total washout, but we’ll have a daily chance for afternoon storms as highs top out in the 80s all week.
- By the end of the week, we could see an additional 0.5 to 0.75 inches.
- However, that will still not be enough to help our drought situation.
