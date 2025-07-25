FORECAST: Temperatures near 100 degrees this weekend with triple-digit heat index likely

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat continues to build as we head to the weekend.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s today will feel over 100 with the heat index.

Then we get into the major heat this weekend.

Temps climb to 100° and the heat index values could exceed 105°.

Heat advisories will be in place through the weekend and into next week.

This may end up being the longest stretch of 100s Charlotte has seen in nearly 40 years.

Little to no chance for rain other than mountain downpours the next several days.

Relief does look like it finally gets to us by the very end of next week.

