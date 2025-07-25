Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures near 100 degrees this weekend with triple-digit heat index likely

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The heat continues to build as we head to the weekend.
  • Highs in the mid to upper 90s today will feel over 100 with the heat index.
  • Then we get into the major heat this weekend.
  • Temps climb to 100° and the heat index values could exceed 105°.
  • Heat advisories will be in place through the weekend and into next week.
  • This may end up being the longest stretch of 100s Charlotte has seen in nearly 40 years.
  • Little to no chance for rain other than mountain downpours the next several days.
  • Relief does look like it finally gets to us by the very end of next week.

