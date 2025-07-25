FORECAST: Temperatures near 100 degrees this weekend with triple-digit heat index likely

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The heat continues to build as we head to the weekend.
- Highs in the mid to upper 90s today will feel over 100 with the heat index.
- Then we get into the major heat this weekend.
- Temps climb to 100° and the heat index values could exceed 105°.
- Heat advisories will be in place through the weekend and into next week.
- This may end up being the longest stretch of 100s Charlotte has seen in nearly 40 years.
- Little to no chance for rain other than mountain downpours the next several days.
- Relief does look like it finally gets to us by the very end of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group