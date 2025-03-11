FORECAST: Temperatures to reach nearly 80 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We can expect warm temperatures in Charlotte for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday will be the warmest by far, with some neighborhoods approaching 80 degrees.

More clouds will cool us off a tad for the remainder of the week, but we’ll still be in the 70s through Friday.

Our next chance for rain moves in this weekend.

