FORECAST: Temperatures to reach nearly 80 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We can expect warm temperatures in Charlotte for the remainder of the week.
  • Wednesday will be the warmest by far, with some neighborhoods approaching 80 degrees.
  • More clouds will cool us off a tad for the remainder of the week, but we’ll still be in the 70s through Friday.
  • Our next chance for rain moves in this weekend.

