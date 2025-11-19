FORECAST: Temperatures soar, challenging record highs

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A few lucky folks on the north side have some showers this morning, but they won’t be lasting long.

Otherwise, just some clouds today as temps warm up to near 80 degrees which could be close to tying the record highs of 78° set back in 1942.

Temps drop a touch tomorrow but will still sit near 70 degrees.

We bounce back up to the mid to upper 70s by Friday and Saturday and will challenge records once again.

Still expecting just a low risk for rain on Saturday.

