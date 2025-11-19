Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures soar, challenging record highs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A few lucky folks on the north side have some showers this morning, but they won’t be lasting long.
  • Otherwise, just some clouds today as temps warm up to near 80 degrees which could be close to tying the record highs of 78° set back in 1942.
  • Temps drop a touch tomorrow but will still sit near 70 degrees.
  • We bounce back up to the mid to upper 70s by Friday and Saturday and will challenge records once again.
  • Still expecting just a low risk for rain on Saturday.

