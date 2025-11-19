FORECAST: Temperatures soar, challenging record highs

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A few lucky folks on the north side have some showers this morning, but they won’t be lasting long.
- Otherwise, just some clouds today as temps warm up to near 80 degrees which could be close to tying the record highs of 78° set back in 1942.
- Temps drop a touch tomorrow but will still sit near 70 degrees.
- We bounce back up to the mid to upper 70s by Friday and Saturday and will challenge records once again.
- Still expecting just a low risk for rain on Saturday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group