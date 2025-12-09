FORECAST: Temps in the lower 40s before milder conditions return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Watching for some icy patches this morning as temps fall below freezing.
- The highest concern for this is in the mountains.
- Temps only warm to the lower 40s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
- Dry and warmer conditions remain for the rest of the week.
- Temps return to the mid 50s tomorrow but drop slightly to near 50 degrees Thursday.
- Another brief warm up comes in this weekend with highs near 60 by Saturday.
- Another cold front brings in more chill by next week though.
