FORECAST: Temps in the lower 40s before milder conditions return

FORECAST:

Watching for some icy patches this morning as temps fall below freezing.

The highest concern for this is in the mountains.

Temps only warm to the lower 40s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Dry and warmer conditions remain for the rest of the week.

Temps return to the mid 50s tomorrow but drop slightly to near 50 degrees Thursday.

Another brief warm up comes in this weekend with highs near 60 by Saturday.

Another cold front brings in more chill by next week though.

