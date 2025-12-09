Forecasts

FORECAST: Temps in the lower 40s before milder conditions return

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Watching for some icy patches this morning as temps fall below freezing.
  • The highest concern for this is in the mountains.
  • Temps only warm to the lower 40s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
  • Dry and warmer conditions remain for the rest of the week.
  • Temps return to the mid 50s tomorrow but drop slightly to near 50 degrees Thursday.
  • Another brief warm up comes in this weekend with highs near 60 by Saturday.
  • Another cold front brings in more chill by next week though.

