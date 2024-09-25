FORECAST: Threat of scattered storms, strong winds continues this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The big rain and storms we saw overnight have moved on, and low clouds will likely fill in behind them. Some sun breaks are expected to come in this afternoon, and we’ll be watching for more scattered storms to pop up.

Like yesterday, some of these could be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat. The greatest threat for these again will be west toward the mountains. Highs in the lower 80s and, of course, still quite humid.

Then the big rain event from Helene starts up. Steady rain will begin on Thursday and likely last most of the day. This could already add up to a few inches in spots. After that, we get the big rain from Helene overnight Thursday into early Friday.

Areas far west in the mountains could see rain totals adding up to 10 inches or more, and that would lead to significant flooding. We won’t see nearly as much in the metro (around 3-4″), but we could have some minor flooding concerns too. Right now, flood watches are confined to our western counties.

Along with the big rain, we will have to deal with strong winds over 40 mph as the storm passes us by just to the west. This could bring down trees and power lines on Friday. There will also be a low tornado threat to watch out for. This all clears out by Friday afternoon.

The last of the rain from overnight is moving out of our northern counties. We should get a nice break from the rain through the morning. Scattered storms are going to develop again this afternoon. Some of those could strong to severe. pic.twitter.com/mMQiahh3YZ — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 25, 2024

