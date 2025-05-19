FORECAST: Threat of thunderstorms until middle of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are tracking hot and muggy conditions with the threat of thunderstorms until the middle of the week.

A few weak showers or storms will be on the radar today, but they will leave behind more humidity for tomorrow.

Highs will be in the mid-80s with a heat index near 90.

A better storm chance waits for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Once this line is through, it will be much drier and more comfortable for the rest of the week.

