FORECAST: Threat of thunderstorms until middle of the week

- We are tracking hot and muggy conditions with the threat of thunderstorms until the middle of the week.
- A few weak showers or storms will be on the radar today, but they will leave behind more humidity for tomorrow.
- Highs will be in the mid-80s with a heat index near 90.
- A better storm chance waits for Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- Once this line is through, it will be much drier and more comfortable for the rest of the week.
