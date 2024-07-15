Forecasts

FORECAST: Thunderstorms provide some relief from the heat

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

  • Union County until 4 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • Strong storms are packing heavy wind Monday afternoon in areas around Charlotte.
  • These are prompting the National Weather Service to issue severe thunderstorm warnings.
  • There will still be plenty of heat on Tuesday.
  • Thunderstorms on Wednesday will finally bring that thermometer down temperatures for the rest of the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read