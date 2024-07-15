FORECAST: Thunderstorms provide some relief from the heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

Union County until 4 p.m.

FORECAST:

Strong storms are packing heavy wind Monday afternoon in areas around Charlotte.

These are prompting the National Weather Service to issue severe thunderstorm warnings.

There will still be plenty of heat on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms on Wednesday will finally bring that thermometer down temperatures for the rest of the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group