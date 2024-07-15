FORECAST: Thunderstorms provide some relief from the heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:
- Union County until 4 p.m.
FORECAST:
- Strong storms are packing heavy wind Monday afternoon in areas around Charlotte.
- These are prompting the National Weather Service to issue severe thunderstorm warnings.
- There will still be plenty of heat on Tuesday.
- Thunderstorms on Wednesday will finally bring that thermometer down temperatures for the rest of the week.
