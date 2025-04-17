FORECAST: Tracking a big warm-up for Easter weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking a big warm-up in Charlotte over the next couple of days.
- Wednesday night was the last of the cool evenings as we dipped back into the mid-40s.
- We’ll be in the 70s again Thursday, but then the 80s for Friday and into the rest of the weekend.
- A small opportunity for rain remains on Monday.
