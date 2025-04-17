FORECAST: Tracking a big warm-up for Easter weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking a big warm-up in Charlotte over the next couple of days.

Wednesday night was the last of the cool evenings as we dipped back into the mid-40s.

We’ll be in the 70s again Thursday, but then the 80s for Friday and into the rest of the weekend.

A small opportunity for rain remains on Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group