Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking brief heat and storm chances for the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Today’s the day we likely hit 90 degrees for the first time in nearly 3 weeks in Charlotte.
  • A touch of humidity will make it feel close to the mid 90s with the heat index.
  • Storm chances are slim to none today but will return tomorrow afternoon as a cold front arrives.
  • The heat remains tomorrow before the storms move in with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind threats.
  • Cooler weather then returns for the end of the weekend.
  • Highs fall back to the lower 80s on Sunday with some 70s coming our way for early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read