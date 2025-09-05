FORECAST: Tracking brief heat and storm chances for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today’s the day we likely hit 90 degrees for the first time in nearly 3 weeks in Charlotte.

A touch of humidity will make it feel close to the mid 90s with the heat index.

Storm chances are slim to none today but will return tomorrow afternoon as a cold front arrives.

The heat remains tomorrow before the storms move in with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind threats.

Cooler weather then returns for the end of the weekend.

Highs fall back to the lower 80s on Sunday with some 70s coming our way for early next week.

