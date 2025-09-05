FORECAST: Tracking brief heat and storm chances for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Today’s the day we likely hit 90 degrees for the first time in nearly 3 weeks in Charlotte.
- A touch of humidity will make it feel close to the mid 90s with the heat index.
- Storm chances are slim to none today but will return tomorrow afternoon as a cold front arrives.
- The heat remains tomorrow before the storms move in with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind threats.
- Cooler weather then returns for the end of the weekend.
- Highs fall back to the lower 80s on Sunday with some 70s coming our way for early next week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
