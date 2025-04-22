Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking chance for scattered showers, storms today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking the chance for scattered showers and storms today.
  • The best chance for showers during the morning is in the mountains and foothills, before showers and a few storms develop around the metro area during the afternoon and evening.
  • Not everyone gets rain, but those that do could get brief heavy downpours.
  • There’s a low chance for a strong to severe storm today too with damaging wind gusts the primary concern.
  • In addition to the wet weather, we’re tracking mild temperatures with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
  • It’s rinse and repeat for the rest of the week as we track hit or miss showers, or storms, through Saturday.
  • Rainfall totals by the end of the week will be close to 1″.

