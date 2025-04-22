FORECAST: Tracking chance for scattered showers, storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking the chance for scattered showers and storms today.

The best chance for showers during the morning is in the mountains and foothills, before showers and a few storms develop around the metro area during the afternoon and evening.

Not everyone gets rain, but those that do could get brief heavy downpours.

There’s a low chance for a strong to severe storm today too with damaging wind gusts the primary concern.

In addition to the wet weather, we’re tracking mild temperatures with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

It’s rinse and repeat for the rest of the week as we track hit or miss showers, or storms, through Saturday.

Rainfall totals by the end of the week will be close to 1″.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group