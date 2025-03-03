FORECAST: Tracking chance for severe weather later this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Still quite chilly out the door this morning after temperatures crashed Sunday.

Highs today will be a bit warmer than yesterday, but still only in the mid to upper 50s.

Winds will be calm today and that may help to reduce the fire risk a bit, but that risk remains elevated until we get some good rain.

That rain comes in early Wednesday morning with heavy downpours, lightning, and strong wind gusts.

Severe weather threats are low at this time with the early morning arrival.

Dry weather returns for the remainder of the week as temperatures continue to go up and down.

