FORECAST: Tracking evening storms across the region

FORECAST:
- Stormy weather likely becomes more widespread today compared to the last several days.
- We’ll heat up to at least the mid 90s before storms arrive late in the day.
- Heat index values still make it feel near or above 100°.
- The storms start to become more widespread heading into the evening hours.
- Torrential downpours with intense lightning are likely, but some strong damaging winds are also possible.
- We’ll be monitoring for any minor flooding concerns.
- The stormy weather last well into the night before moving east around midnight.
- Another round of stormy weather is likely tomorrow and then storm chances start to drop off a bit heading into the weekend.
- Highs stay in the low to mid 90s.
