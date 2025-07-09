FORECAST: Tracking evening storms across the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Stormy weather likely becomes more widespread today compared to the last several days.

We’ll heat up to at least the mid 90s before storms arrive late in the day.

Heat index values still make it feel near or above 100°.

The storms start to become more widespread heading into the evening hours.

Torrential downpours with intense lightning are likely, but some strong damaging winds are also possible.

We’ll be monitoring for any minor flooding concerns.

The stormy weather last well into the night before moving east around midnight.

Another round of stormy weather is likely tomorrow and then storm chances start to drop off a bit heading into the weekend.

Highs stay in the low to mid 90s.

