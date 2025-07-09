Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking evening storms across the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

  • Stormy weather likely becomes more widespread today compared to the last several days.
  • We’ll heat up to at least the mid 90s before storms arrive late in the day.
  • Heat index values still make it feel near or above 100°.
  • The storms start to become more widespread heading into the evening hours.
  • Torrential downpours with intense lightning are likely, but some strong damaging winds are also possible.
  • We’ll be monitoring for any minor flooding concerns.
  • The stormy weather last well into the night before moving east around midnight.
  • Another round of stormy weather is likely tomorrow and then storm chances start to drop off a bit heading into the weekend.
  • Highs stay in the low to mid 90s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

