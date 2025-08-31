Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking isolated showers in High Country

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A nice looking forecast for runners at Around the Crown this morning, or anyone getting out for some exercise today!
  • Temperatures are starting in the low 60s and will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.
  • We’ll see a few more clouds today and an isolated rain chance for the High Country, but the rest of the area will be dry.
  • Labor Day looks beautiful with low humidity and high temperatures near 80 degrees.
  • Back to work stays quiet too before our next front brings a low storm chance to the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

