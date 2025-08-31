FORECAST: Tracking isolated showers in High Country

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A nice looking forecast for runners at Around the Crown this morning, or anyone getting out for some exercise today!

Temperatures are starting in the low 60s and will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

We’ll see a few more clouds today and an isolated rain chance for the High Country, but the rest of the area will be dry.

Labor Day looks beautiful with low humidity and high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Back to work stays quiet too before our next front brings a low storm chance to the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group