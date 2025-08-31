FORECAST: Tracking isolated showers in High Country

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A nice looking forecast for runners at Around the Crown this morning, or anyone getting out for some exercise today!
- Temperatures are starting in the low 60s and will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.
- We’ll see a few more clouds today and an isolated rain chance for the High Country, but the rest of the area will be dry.
- Labor Day looks beautiful with low humidity and high temperatures near 80 degrees.
- Back to work stays quiet too before our next front brings a low storm chance to the area on Wednesday and Thursday.
