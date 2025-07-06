FORECAST: Tracking rain from Tropical Storm Chantal

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in South Carolina early this morning and will weaken as it moves north through the Carolinas today.

Rain from this storm is likely in areas east of Charlotte starting mid-morning through this afternoon.

Some heavy rain is possible with rainfall totals near 2-3″.

A Flood Watch is in place for Anson, Stanly, and Richmond counties, where those heavier totals are most likely.

Areas east will have a much quieter day with a bit of a breeze and mostly dry conditions.

We do finally break our heat wave today as temperatures top out in the 80s!

However, we’re back to high heat, humidity, and pop-up storm chances starting tomorrow and for the rest of the week.

