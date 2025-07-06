FORECAST: Tracking rain from Tropical Storm Chantal

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST
- Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in South Carolina early this morning and will weaken as it moves north through the Carolinas today.
- Rain from this storm is likely in areas east of Charlotte starting mid-morning through this afternoon.
- Some heavy rain is possible with rainfall totals near 2-3″.
- A Flood Watch is in place for Anson, Stanly, and Richmond counties, where those heavier totals are most likely.
- Areas east will have a much quieter day with a bit of a breeze and mostly dry conditions.
- We do finally break our heat wave today as temperatures top out in the 80s!
- However, we’re back to high heat, humidity, and pop-up storm chances starting tomorrow and for the rest of the week.
