FORECAST: Triple-digit heat possible by next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect an increase in heat and humidity as highs reach nearly 90 degrees this evening.

It will be milder overnight, with lows expected to be near 70 degrees tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will then jump into the low and mid-90s but will feel slightly higher due to the increased humidity.

We may experience a few pop-up evening storms tomorrow through the weekend, although no washouts are expected.

Storm chances will then taper next week, but the heat will persist.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s, with triple-digit heat indices possible through the end of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group