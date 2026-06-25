FORECAST: Triple-digit heat possible by next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We can expect an increase in heat and humidity as highs reach nearly 90 degrees this evening.
- It will be milder overnight, with lows expected to be near 70 degrees tomorrow morning.
- Temperatures will then jump into the low and mid-90s but will feel slightly higher due to the increased humidity.
- We may experience a few pop-up evening storms tomorrow through the weekend, although no washouts are expected.
- Storm chances will then taper next week, but the heat will persist.
- Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s, with triple-digit heat indices possible through the end of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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