FORECAST: Tropical Storm Watch issued for Outer Banks; heat builds back into the Charlotte area

FORECAST:

We will be watching those clouds breaking up just a bit, allowing for a little more warmth tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to reach at least 90 degrees with a heat index of around 95.

Meanwhile, the hurricane is moving up the Atlantic, parallel to the Carolina coastline.

While there will be no impacts for the DMA but tropical storm force winds, downpours, erosion, and high surf will be common in the Outer Banks through Wednesday.

As a result, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Outer Banks.

