FORECAST: Tropical Storm Watch issued for Outer Banks; heat builds back into the Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be watching those clouds breaking up just a bit, allowing for a little more warmth tomorrow.
- Temperatures are expected to reach at least 90 degrees with a heat index of around 95.
- Meanwhile, the hurricane is moving up the Atlantic, parallel to the Carolina coastline.
- While there will be no impacts for the DMA but tropical storm force winds, downpours, erosion, and high surf will be common in the Outer Banks through Wednesday.
- As a result, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Outer Banks.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group