FORECAST: Tropical Storm Watch issued for Outer Banks; heat builds back into the Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be watching those clouds breaking up just a bit, allowing for a little more warmth tomorrow.
  • Temperatures are expected to reach at least 90 degrees with a heat index of around 95.
  • Meanwhile, the hurricane is moving up the Atlantic, parallel to the Carolina coastline.
  • While there will be no impacts for the DMA but tropical storm force winds, downpours, erosion, and high surf will be common in the Outer Banks through Wednesday.
  • As a result, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Outer Banks.

