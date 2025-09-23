FORECAST: Tuesday is heating up, but rain could return soon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another round of heat returns Tuesday. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s in the Charlotte area by the afternoon.

Neighbors in the mountains could see spots of showers throughout the afternoon.

That heat will help build up the chance of thunderstorms for the rest of the week. Rain could start moving in on Wednesday, but the stronger changes are on Thursday and Friday.

We’re tracking the chance of scattered showers for the weekend, so have the WSOC Weather app nearby and keep an eye on the radar.

