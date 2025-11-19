FORECAST: Unseasonably warm stretch continues, temps near 80 by week’s end

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

On Wednesday, Charlotte officially broke the record high after reaching 79 degrees.

We are in store for some very mild November temperatures that are expected to last all the way into the weekend.

Despite some building cloudiness from time to time, we’ll be able to make it to the 70s and potentially near 80 by the end of the week.

And while rain remains scarce, there will be a few showers around early Saturday morning before we clear it out the rest of the weekend.

