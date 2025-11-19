Forecasts

FORECAST: Unseasonably warm stretch continues, temps near 80 by week’s end

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • On Wednesday, Charlotte officially broke the record high after reaching 79 degrees.
  • We are in store for some very mild November temperatures that are expected to last all the way into the weekend.
  • Despite some building cloudiness from time to time, we’ll be able to make it to the 70s and potentially near 80 by the end of the week.
  • And while rain remains scarce, there will be a few showers around early Saturday morning before we clear it out the rest of the weekend.

