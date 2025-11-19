FORECAST: Unseasonably warm stretch continues, temps near 80 by week’s end

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- On Wednesday, Charlotte officially broke the record high after reaching 79 degrees.
- We are in store for some very mild November temperatures that are expected to last all the way into the weekend.
- Despite some building cloudiness from time to time, we’ll be able to make it to the 70s and potentially near 80 by the end of the week.
- And while rain remains scarce, there will be a few showers around early Saturday morning before we clear it out the rest of the weekend.
