Forecasts

FORECAST: Unseasonably warm temperatures hold steady

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens is tracking unseasonably warm temperatures for the next few days.
  • Wednesday highs were in the 70s and the high temperature on Thursday could top off at 80 degrees.
  • Typical lows will be in the low-60s.
  • There is a chance of showers on Friday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

©2024 Cox Media Group

