FORECAST: Warm and quiet day in the Carolinas before cold front arrives

FORECAST:

Another warm and quiet day across the Carolinas.

We’ll top out close to 80 degrees once again but a cold front moving in tonight will drop our highs back to the 70s for the rest of the week.

The next cold front arrives on Sunday and this one should bring in at least a few showers.

Otherwise, the beautiful weather just keeps rolling on.

The high country is getting to peak leaf colors this week and the weather is cooperating nicely for viewing.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

