FORECAST: Warm and quiet day in the Carolinas before cold front arrives

FORECAST:
- Another warm and quiet day across the Carolinas.
- We’ll top out close to 80 degrees once again but a cold front moving in tonight will drop our highs back to the 70s for the rest of the week.
- The next cold front arrives on Sunday and this one should bring in at least a few showers.
- Otherwise, the beautiful weather just keeps rolling on.
- The high country is getting to peak leaf colors this week and the weather is cooperating nicely for viewing.
