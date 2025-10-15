Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm and quiet day in the Carolinas before cold front arrives

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another warm and quiet day across the Carolinas.
  • We’ll top out close to 80 degrees once again but a cold front moving in tonight will drop our highs back to the 70s for the rest of the week.
  • The next cold front arrives on Sunday and this one should bring in at least a few showers.
  • Otherwise, the beautiful weather just keeps rolling on.
  • The high country is getting to peak leaf colors this week and the weather is cooperating nicely for viewing.

