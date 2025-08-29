Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm and sunny start to Labor Day weekend, rain chances return Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s going to be a great start to the Labor Day holiday weekend with sunshine and warm temps in the mid 80s for today and tomorrow.
  • Dry weather hangs on through Saturday before a few rain chances come in for mainly Sunday.
  • Nothing to washout plans, but umbrellas may be needed at times.
  • The extra clouds and rain chances bring temps back down to the lower 80s (maybe even barely 80 by Labor Day).
  • Cooler than average temps hang on through next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read