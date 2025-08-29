FORECAST: Warm and sunny start to Labor Day weekend, rain chances return Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s going to be a great start to the Labor Day holiday weekend with sunshine and warm temps in the mid 80s for today and tomorrow.
- Dry weather hangs on through Saturday before a few rain chances come in for mainly Sunday.
- Nothing to washout plans, but umbrellas may be needed at times.
- The extra clouds and rain chances bring temps back down to the lower 80s (maybe even barely 80 by Labor Day).
- Cooler than average temps hang on through next week.
