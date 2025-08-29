FORECAST: Warm and sunny start to Labor Day weekend, rain chances return Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s going to be a great start to the Labor Day holiday weekend with sunshine and warm temps in the mid 80s for today and tomorrow.

Dry weather hangs on through Saturday before a few rain chances come in for mainly Sunday.

Nothing to washout plans, but umbrellas may be needed at times.

The extra clouds and rain chances bring temps back down to the lower 80s (maybe even barely 80 by Labor Day).

Cooler than average temps hang on through next week.

