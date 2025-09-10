Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm and sunny weather continues with no rain in sight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A bit chilly in spots early today before a nice warm up to near 80 degrees this afternoon.
  • Sunny and dry weather continues for the next several days as temps just warm up slightly to the low to mid 80s.
  • No rain in sight heading into early next week.

