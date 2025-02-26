FORECAST: Warm temperatures ahead of cold front, chance of rain tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another amazing day ahead with temperatures warming up to the mid 70s again (nearly 15 degrees above average).
- Still tracking a weak cold front for tomorrow afternoon, which will bring in a risk for showers. These shouldn’t last all that long and won’t put down that much rain.
- We remain dry for Friday and the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s through Saturday.
- Another weak front comes in Saturday, but with no rain this time around. It will drop our temperatures back down to the 50s though on Sunday.
