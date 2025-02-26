FORECAST: Warm temperatures ahead of cold front, chance of rain tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another amazing day ahead with temperatures warming up to the mid 70s again (nearly 15 degrees above average).

Still tracking a weak cold front for tomorrow afternoon, which will bring in a risk for showers. These shouldn’t last all that long and won’t put down that much rain.

We remain dry for Friday and the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s through Saturday.

Another weak front comes in Saturday, but with no rain this time around. It will drop our temperatures back down to the 50s though on Sunday.

