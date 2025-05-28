Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm temperatures return before another round of rain chances

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Better start to the day compared to Tuesday as we are mainly rain free on Wednesday.
  • A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out at any time Wednesday, but chances are mainly confined to the mountains.
  • Highs warm back up to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon as west winds help to push out the chill from yesterday.
  • Rain chances stay isolated to scattered at best on Thursday as we warm back to the lower 80s.
  • The next cold front arrives on Friday with an increasing risk for strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.
  • This front will then push through the region and dry us out for the weekend. Still just a low risk for a spotty shower coming off the mountains on Sunday.

