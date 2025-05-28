FORECAST: Warm temperatures return before another round of rain chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Better start to the day compared to Tuesday as we are mainly rain free on Wednesday.

A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out at any time Wednesday, but chances are mainly confined to the mountains.

Highs warm back up to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon as west winds help to push out the chill from yesterday.

Rain chances stay isolated to scattered at best on Thursday as we warm back to the lower 80s.

The next cold front arrives on Friday with an increasing risk for strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.

This front will then push through the region and dry us out for the weekend. Still just a low risk for a spotty shower coming off the mountains on Sunday.

