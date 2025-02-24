Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm temperatures, with chance for rain later this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have a fairly mild and quiet weather week ahead.
  • Temperatures rebound back to the 60s this afternoon for the first time in over a week and we’ll warm up to near 70 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.
  • Only one chance for rain this week and that comes on Thursday afternoon. We could see some brief downpours with thunder, but no big storms are expected.
  • A slight cool down for Friday with highs in the upper 50s for one day before we rebound back to the 60s.

