FORECAST: Warm temperatures, with chance for rain later this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a fairly mild and quiet weather week ahead.

Temperatures rebound back to the 60s this afternoon for the first time in over a week and we’ll warm up to near 70 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.

Only one chance for rain this week and that comes on Thursday afternoon. We could see some brief downpours with thunder, but no big storms are expected.

A slight cool down for Friday with highs in the upper 50s for one day before we rebound back to the 60s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group