Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm-up today before rain chances return later this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • It’s a colder start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Layer up as you’re out the door.
  • Sunshine will help us warm quickly into the afternoon. By lunchtime we’re in the low 60s with highs later today in the low 70s.
  • Skies stay clear into Wednesday.
  • Lows tomorrow are in the mid 40s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
  • Our next cold front arrives Thursday and brings scattered light showers during the morning through early afternoon.
  • Northwest winds could bring a few snow showers on the backside of that system for the mountains.
  • Otherwise just a brief cool down to end the week and we’ll warm right back up over the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read