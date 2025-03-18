FORECAST: Warm-up today before rain chances return later this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s a colder start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Layer up as you’re out the door.

Sunshine will help us warm quickly into the afternoon. By lunchtime we’re in the low 60s with highs later today in the low 70s.

Skies stay clear into Wednesday.

Lows tomorrow are in the mid 40s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next cold front arrives Thursday and brings scattered light showers during the morning through early afternoon.

Northwest winds could bring a few snow showers on the backside of that system for the mountains.

Otherwise just a brief cool down to end the week and we’ll warm right back up over the weekend.

