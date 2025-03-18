FORECAST: Warm-up today before rain chances return later this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It’s a colder start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Layer up as you’re out the door.
- Sunshine will help us warm quickly into the afternoon. By lunchtime we’re in the low 60s with highs later today in the low 70s.
- Skies stay clear into Wednesday.
- Lows tomorrow are in the mid 40s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
- Our next cold front arrives Thursday and brings scattered light showers during the morning through early afternoon.
- Northwest winds could bring a few snow showers on the backside of that system for the mountains.
- Otherwise just a brief cool down to end the week and we’ll warm right back up over the weekend.
