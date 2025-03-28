FORECAST: Warm-up before rain chances increase later this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Warmer temperatures are coming back in today with breezy southwest winds.
- Highs around 80 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
- Winds gusting to between 20-25 mph will once again increase the fire risk.
- That threat remains to start the weekend before some rain finally comes in on Sunday to help out.
- It won’t rain all day on Sunday, but folks will want the umbrellas nearby.
- A better chance for downpours and maybe some stronger storms comes in on Monday.
- Not looking a big risk for severe weather right now, but we’ll be watching.
