Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm-up before rain chances increase later this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Warmer temperatures are coming back in today with breezy southwest winds.
  • Highs around 80 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
  • Winds gusting to between 20-25 mph will once again increase the fire risk.
  • That threat remains to start the weekend before some rain finally comes in on Sunday to help out.
  • It won’t rain all day on Sunday, but folks will want the umbrellas nearby.
  • A better chance for downpours and maybe some stronger storms comes in on Monday.
  • Not looking a big risk for severe weather right now, but we’ll be watching.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Countdown Timer
Banner Image
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Tickets go on sale April 2

Most Read