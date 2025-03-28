FORECAST: Warm-up before rain chances increase later this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Warmer temperatures are coming back in today with breezy southwest winds.

Highs around 80 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Winds gusting to between 20-25 mph will once again increase the fire risk.

That threat remains to start the weekend before some rain finally comes in on Sunday to help out.

It won’t rain all day on Sunday, but folks will want the umbrellas nearby.

A better chance for downpours and maybe some stronger storms comes in on Monday.

Not looking a big risk for severe weather right now, but we’ll be watching.

