FORECAST: Warm weather continues through the weekend

FORECAST:
- After setting a new record high yesterday afternoon (79°), we cool slightly today but we stay near 70 degrees.
- Warmer temps then return tomorrow and Saturday with more record potential.
- As far as rain goes, a few showers will impact the mountains overnight with just a low chance to move into the metro tomorrow morning.
- Another round of showers is possible on Saturday, but this also looks to be a low chance.
- Slightly cooler by early next week, but we stay near 70 again.
- Early outlook for travel plans next week calls for more rain potential by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Too early to say if we see any real impacts on travel though.
