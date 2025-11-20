Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm weather continues through the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • After setting a new record high yesterday afternoon (79°), we cool slightly today but we stay near 70 degrees.
  • Warmer temps then return tomorrow and Saturday with more record potential.
  • As far as rain goes, a few showers will impact the mountains overnight with just a low chance to move into the metro tomorrow morning.
  • Another round of showers is possible on Saturday, but this also looks to be a low chance.
  • Slightly cooler by early next week, but we stay near 70 again.
  • Early outlook for travel plans next week calls for more rain potential by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Too early to say if we see any real impacts on travel though.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read