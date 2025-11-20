FORECAST: Warm weather continues through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After setting a new record high yesterday afternoon (79°), we cool slightly today but we stay near 70 degrees.

Warmer temps then return tomorrow and Saturday with more record potential.

As far as rain goes, a few showers will impact the mountains overnight with just a low chance to move into the metro tomorrow morning.

Another round of showers is possible on Saturday, but this also looks to be a low chance.

Slightly cooler by early next week, but we stay near 70 again.

Early outlook for travel plans next week calls for more rain potential by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Too early to say if we see any real impacts on travel though.

