FORECAST: Warm weather returns before Thanksgiving cold snap

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The last of the rain is starting to roll through early this morning and we will clear up quickly as the day goes on.
  • Highs warm to near records in the mid 70s this afternoon thanks to strong west winds.
  • Winds will gust over 20 mph with much higher gusts in the mountains (Wind Advisory in place up there.)
  • Colder air rushes in tonight and is with us through Thanksgiving and into the weekend.
  • Highs only in the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon and not even 50 degrees Friday and Saturday.
  • Lows fall to the 20s by Friday morning.
  • Next rain chance comes Sunday, but it looks light.

