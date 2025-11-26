FORECAST: Warm weather returns before Thanksgiving cold snap

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The last of the rain is starting to roll through early this morning and we will clear up quickly as the day goes on.
- Highs warm to near records in the mid 70s this afternoon thanks to strong west winds.
- Winds will gust over 20 mph with much higher gusts in the mountains (Wind Advisory in place up there.)
- Colder air rushes in tonight and is with us through Thanksgiving and into the weekend.
- Highs only in the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon and not even 50 degrees Friday and Saturday.
- Lows fall to the 20s by Friday morning.
- Next rain chance comes Sunday, but it looks light.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group