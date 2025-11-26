FORECAST: Warm weather returns before Thanksgiving cold snap

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The last of the rain is starting to roll through early this morning and we will clear up quickly as the day goes on.

Highs warm to near records in the mid 70s this afternoon thanks to strong west winds.

Winds will gust over 20 mph with much higher gusts in the mountains (Wind Advisory in place up there.)

Colder air rushes in tonight and is with us through Thanksgiving and into the weekend.

Highs only in the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon and not even 50 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Lows fall to the 20s by Friday morning.

Next rain chance comes Sunday, but it looks light.

