FORECAST: Warm week before a cold front brings rain chances

FORECAST:
- A warmer start to the day is expected, with many neighborhoods seeing temperatures in the 60s.
- We’ll hit highs in the mid-80s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
- Only the mountains and Interstate-40 corridor see a few scattered downpours, very low risk for those to move into Charlotte.
- This will be the same case again Thursday before a weak cold front gets closer on Friday.
- Scattered showers and storm chances then go up as we head into the weekend.
- The higher chance for downpours has now shifted into Saturday as the front is slowing down. This would have a greater impact on the 2nd day of the Lovin’ Life Music Fest.
- Drier conditions then return for the end of the weekend.
