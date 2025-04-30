Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm week before a cold front brings rain chances

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A warmer start to the day is expected, with many neighborhoods seeing temperatures in the 60s.
  • We’ll hit highs in the mid-80s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
  • Only the mountains and Interstate-40 corridor see a few scattered downpours, very low risk for those to move into Charlotte.
  • This will be the same case again Thursday before a weak cold front gets closer on Friday.
  • Scattered showers and storm chances then go up as we head into the weekend.
  • The higher chance for downpours has now shifted into Saturday as the front is slowing down. This would have a greater impact on the 2nd day of the Lovin’ Life Music Fest.
  • Drier conditions then return for the end of the weekend.

