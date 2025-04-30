FORECAST: Warm week before a cold front brings rain chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A warmer start to the day is expected, with many neighborhoods seeing temperatures in the 60s.

We’ll hit highs in the mid-80s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Only the mountains and Interstate-40 corridor see a few scattered downpours, very low risk for those to move into Charlotte.

This will be the same case again Thursday before a weak cold front gets closer on Friday.

Scattered showers and storm chances then go up as we head into the weekend.

The higher chance for downpours has now shifted into Saturday as the front is slowing down. This would have a greater impact on the 2nd day of the Lovin’ Life Music Fest.

Drier conditions then return for the end of the weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

