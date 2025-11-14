Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead with highs pushing into the upper 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for some very warm temperatures this weekend.
  • Instead of the typical November weather in the low 60s, we’ll be in the mid to upper 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
  • Temperatures are expected to cool back down next week, but it will still be comfortable.
  • Rain chances remain quite low, with Tuesday being the best possibility over the next 7 days.

