FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead with highs pushing into the upper 70s

FORECAST:

We are in store for some very warm temperatures this weekend.

Instead of the typical November weather in the low 60s, we’ll be in the mid to upper 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to cool back down next week, but it will still be comfortable.

Rain chances remain quite low, with Tuesday being the best possibility over the next 7 days.

