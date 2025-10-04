Forecasts

FORECAST: Slow warming the next few days

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have a beautiful weekend in weather on tap!
  • We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today and tomorrow with a slight warming of temperatures.
  • Highs will be close to 80 degrees both days, with comfortable humidity continuing.
  • Next week will feature continued warming into the low and mid-80s for highs, and the humidity will come up a bit.
  • This is all ahead of our next cold front, which brings a few showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Behind that front, it’s back to fall!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read