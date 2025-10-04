FORECAST: Slow warming the next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a beautiful weekend in weather on tap!

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today and tomorrow with a slight warming of temperatures.

Highs will be close to 80 degrees both days, with comfortable humidity continuing.

Next week will feature continued warming into the low and mid-80s for highs, and the humidity will come up a bit.

This is all ahead of our next cold front, which brings a few showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Behind that front, it’s back to fall!

