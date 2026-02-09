Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming up Tuesday, Wednesday 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are going to warm things up big time for the first half of the week.
  • Highs in the middle 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • We’ll see a cold front move through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
  • Unfortunately, there won’t be much moisture for it to work with, so we are keeping the rain chances low mainly in the foothills and high country.
  • We’ll return to seasonal temps in the 50s before another system comes in for the weekend.
  • Models still don’t agree at all but I did introduce a 20% for Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for more on that one.

