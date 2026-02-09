FORECAST: Warming up Tuesday, Wednesday 

FORECAST:

We are going to warm things up big time for the first half of the week.

Highs in the middle 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll see a cold front move through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Unfortunately, there won’t be much moisture for it to work with, so we are keeping the rain chances low mainly in the foothills and high country.

We’ll return to seasonal temps in the 50s before another system comes in for the weekend.

Models still don’t agree at all but I did introduce a 20% for Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for more on that one.

